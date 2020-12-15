SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Overtime hours in the fire department have become a prominent issue in Springfield.
The problem was brought up Tuesday night in a city council meeting. A presentation from Budget Director Bill McCarty laid out how COVID-19 has caused a regular issue in the city's fire department to pop up again.
Fewer people means extra time must be covered by others, and Springfield has dealt with shortages. The city dealt in the past with an unusual amount and severity of injuries, along with lengthy military deployments, and those regularly get blame for high overtime, per our partners at WTAX Radio.
In the pandemic, over a dozen firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 70 have needed to quarantine, with positive cases including recently retired fire chief Allen Reyne. This problem led to Engine 2 and Engine 12 briefly being put out of service before firefighters reopened them in mid-November.
New Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said when a wave of retirements happens in the coming years, there will be plenty of opportunity for others to enter the Springfield Fire Department. He said this could perhaps lead to the department being more fully staffed and needing less overtime.
