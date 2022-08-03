Paris, Ill (WAND) – A former firefighter in Edgar County was recently sentenced for using a department credit card to purchase gas for his personal vehicle.
Dale Colter served as a volunteer firefighter for the Paris Community Fire Protection District in the town of Vermilion. He was caught on surveillance video at a local gas station filling up his personal truck. He was recorded doing so more than 50 times in 2019.
Originally charged with felony theft Colter pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge. He was sentenced to two years’ probation, 180 days in the Edgar County jail which was stayed and was fined a total of $1,739.
The judge granted Colter permission to leave Illinois to work in other states.
