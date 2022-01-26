CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A firefighter went to a hospital with a severe injury after responding to a house fire in Champaign.
Crews responded at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday to a single-family home located at 305 Flora Drive. A neighbor had reported to authorities seeing fire in the residence.
Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home. Firefighter deployed multiple hose lines were went inside. While they fought the fire, crews declared a firefighter emergency and the injured responder was taken from the building.
A second alarm was then called and additional crews responded.
The hurt firefighter received medical assistance at the scene by fire and EMS crews and was taken to a hospital.
The fire was extinguished by the additional crews.
