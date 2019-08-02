NEWTOWN, Mass. (WAND) – Over 10 firefighters and animal control spent nearly two hours rescuing a raccoon this week in Massachusetts.
A raccoon got stuck in a storm grate in Newtown Massachusetts on Thursday. The Newton Fire Department said in a tweet that the animal had its head sticking out of one of the grate’s holes and its paws were grasping adjacent bars to support himself.
A crew of four firefighters first tried to lubricate the raccoon’s head with dish soap so he could slip out. However, the raccoon wouldn’t budge.
Next firefighters tried removing the grate, hoping with the animal’s feet on the ground they would have leverage. They had no luck getting him out that way either.
Firefighters then tried using medical gauze to compress the animal’s neck and slip him free. When that method didn’t work, they called an animal control officer was called in. Even she couldn’t get the grate off the animal’s head.
Finally, firefighters called in a local veterinarian to sedate the raccoon. With the raccoons neck finally relaxed they were able to remove the grate.
By this time at least 10 firefighters had joined the effort.
The raccoon was taken in for observation and will be released back into the wild.