DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Occupants of a Decatur home had to be relocated after a Sunday night fire.
Authorities responded at 5:40 p.m. Sunday to the home, which is located at 1335 N. Clinton St. They found smoke coming from the attic area.
Crews investigated and learned the fire started on stove top before advancing to cabinets above it and eventually moving to the attic space. Firefighters quickly brought it under control.
There were no people in the the home when responders came to the scene, but its two adult residents eventually showed up to the property, crews said. The Red Cross was requested to assist them.
Authorities said unattended cooking led to the fire starting.
