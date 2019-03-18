SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters in Springfield were on the scene of a structure fire.
The fire was reported on Monday morning in the 2000 block of Brown Street. Firefighters got the call around 6:04 a.m.
When crews arrived, the home was completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters began a defensive attack to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.
Fire officials say the structure was not safe to search when they arrived, but they have no reason to believe anyone was inside when the fire started.
The home was abandoned and is deemed a total loss after the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.