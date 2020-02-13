LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities battled a house fire Thursday afternoon in the Lincoln area.
The fire occurred in the 200 block of 9th Street, WAND-TV learned. The house that caught fire was vacant, as the owners had passed away in the last several years, and there were no injuries.
Atlanta and Lincoln fire departments responded to the scene.
Damage occurred on the inside of the home in an area at the top of the attic. A neighboring home ended up with smoke damage.
A cause remains unclear.
Responders remained on the scene at 5 p.m. Friday.
This developing story will be updated as details are released.