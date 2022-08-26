SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Springfield Thursday night.
Crews were called to the 1500 block of W. Enos Ave. around 10:45 p.m. and found fire visible on the second and third floors.
Firefighters were initially told children may be trapped inside, but learned everyone had already gotten out of the building safely.
The fire was extinguished. The only injury reported was a woman with a hurt ankle.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
