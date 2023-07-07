CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Thursday night.
Crews responded at 10:16 p.m. to a detached garage after a passerby called 911.
Smoke and fire was coming from the front of the garage.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and stop it from spreading.
The cause of this fire has not been determined.
