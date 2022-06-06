DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to battle a house fire in Decatur Sunday night.
Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Granite Rd. around 6:45 p.m.
Smoke was showing from the attic and roof line of a home.
Firefighters said fire was found in the attic area. No one was injured in the fire.
An investigation was completed. The cause was not revealed, but it was determined to be unintentional.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
