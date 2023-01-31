WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The WIndsor Fire Department was called out for a house fire in the 900 block of Illinois Ave. Monday.
The call came in around 9 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire.
The house was fully involved with flames when crews arrived. The house, garage, and all contents were a complete loss.
Crews were able to complete extinguish the fire by noon.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall.
Shelbyville, Strasburg, and Stewardson Fire offered assistance.
