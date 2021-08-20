DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -The Fire Department was called out to Muffley Elementary school in response to reports of a small bathroom fire, Friday morning.
According to DPS, the fire was lit in a trash can in a restroom, Principal Harris immediately put out the fire and evacuated the building following school protocol.
No one was injured, and the fire was safely extinguished.
The Decatur Fire Department responded and gave the all clear for students and staff to return to the building.
Everyone is now back in the building and dismissal will continue as normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.