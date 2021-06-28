DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The roof of a garage collapsed in a Monday Decatur structure fire, responders said.
Firefighters told WAND News the fire along Thunderbird Drive, located in the Boiling Springs neighborhood, was a "challenging" one to battle as flames were already strong before crews got to the scene just after 3 p.m. Flames were coming from the garage and extended into the garage attic space.
The garage roof and part of the house roof collapsed. No residents were hurt.
The residents are staying with family and did not need any assistance from responders.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
