DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver is in serious condition after striking a power pole in DeWitt County, firefighters said.
Wapella firefighters said the crash happened in the area of Thorps Road and Irish Row Road. They said an SUV driver was ejected after hitting the pole.
The person was transported by DeWitt County EMS to a Bloomington hospital.
Authorities received a call about this crash at 8:10 p.m. Thursday. DeWitt County deputies were involved in the response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.