SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – First responders gathered Tuesday to remember firefighters who died in the line of duty.
Those who made the ultimate sacrifice were honored with words from Gov. JB Pritzker, along with the presentation of flags as responders marched. Each and every person in attendance was aware of the major role firefighters play in keeping communities safe.
“There isn’t one firefighter that hasn’t been touched by a loss of life,” said Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis.
Hundreds of firefighters die on the job every year in the United States. In the last year, three died in Illinois. NBC Chicago reports one of them, 46-year-old Juan Bucio, died after diving into the Chicago River to save a man who witnesses watched jump from a boat. Bucio lost communication with his dive partner at one point during the rescue attempt and went to a hospital in critical condition.
Firefighters came from all over the state to remember Bucio and others for what they gave to their communities.
“When a firefighter is lost in the line of duty, the community – big or small – is there,” said Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne.