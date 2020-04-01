HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - A local fire department is launching a rescue mission, but this mission doesn't involve burning buildings or water rescues.
The Harristown Fire Protection District is bringing "Operation: Rescue Main Street" to central Illinois. The program encourages buying gift cards from small businesses that may be struggling.
Firefighters in Harristown are planning to exchange the gift cards after the stay-at-home order is lifted. The gift cards will let you go to a business of your choice and purchase whatever you'd like with the gift card.
"It's the choice of the participants, targeting the small businesses, the ones that had to close down during this pandemic or the ones that had to reduce operations," said Mark Nixon Assistant Fire Chief.
Harristown is also trying to get neighboring departments to participate.