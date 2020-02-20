SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters do a lot of training to make sure they are prepared for any situation.
They are used to battling the heat, but on the week of Feb. 17, they battled the frigid temps to practice cold water rescue training.
Firefighter Catlin Utterback said if someone falls into a body of water in the winter, they can get hypothermia quickly.
"Within minutes, they can start losing those motor skills that will keep them above water," Utterback said. "We're still operating in rescue mode within that first hour, which means there's still a chance of survival with that victim. There's been documented cases of 40 to 50 minutes of a person being under the water."
The Springfield Fire Department goes through this training every year.
"It's a very common occurrence for us in Springfield," Utterback said. "Our dive team is very busy, because we have so many ponds. We also have our big lake."
Utterback said at any given time, any fire truck in the city could be called to a water rescue.
"We're fortunate enough; we have engine houses throughout the city," Utterback said. "We can get to the call relatively quickly."
Firefighter Matt Ostermeier said every fire truck in Springfield has a wet suit on board. These suits are made by the Coast Guard. Ostermeier says they are buoyant, so they don't sink. They also offer thermal protection, so in the freezing water, a person can stay relatively warm.
According to Ostermeier, this training is all about speed and adaptability.
"You're worried about what kind of condition they are in, how long they have been there and doing it as quickly as possible to get them out of elements and warmed back up," Ostermeier said. "You'll run across different obstacles, different weather, different times of day. You just have to be flexible and be able to think your way through a problem."
Ostermeier said people should stay off icy ponds and lakes, because no one knows how thick they are and how much weight the ice can withstand.
"My best advice is to not be on the ice in the first place. If you do fall through, the best thing to do is not panic. Save your strength and body heat as much as you can," Ostermeier said. "Grab onto the ice and float and just start yelling for help to get someone's attention."