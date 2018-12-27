SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are being praised in Moultrie County after trying to save contents of a burning home on Christmas night.
Linda Evans woke up in her home outside of Sullivan shortly before 11:30pm thinking she heard the sound of hail. Her boyfriend quickly realized their house was on fire. Both grabbed Linda’s two granddaughters, ages 4 and 7, and escaped the house.
Firefighters from Sullivan, Windsor, Findlay and Bethany worked to extinguish the fire while at the same time removing as many contents as possible and placing them in a detached garage.
“Fire up above them and all, they kept running inside and they’d bring something else out and say, do you need anything else?” Evans told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “And I thought well, my camera and I’m naming little things. They didn’t question and went running back in and got as much as they could.”
Firefighters also saved one girls doll which is 53 years old and a stuffed bear for the other youngster. Pizzas were brought in for the kids so they had something warm to eat along with soda, water and blankets.
It’s believed the fire started in a pipe attached to a wood burning stove. There were no injuries and the Sullivan Fire Department says damage to the home is an estimated $75,000.
Assistance was also provided by the Red Cross and the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office.