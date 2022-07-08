PIATT, ILL. (WAND) - With an increase of fire incidents across Central Illinois, the Mid Piatt Fire Department urges residents to remember fire safety. It's more than just stop, drop and roll, daily activities and certain triggers on a hot summer day can instantly spark a fire. Here's what you need to be aware of.
"A lot of times its been weather related, a lot of times its human error. We always like those cell phones with the chargers. We have extension cords that you might add two or three to them trying to get that extra length. Those actually transfer a lot of heat. Glass candles, some are 5 hours, 3 hours, but if you're not around really put them out," said Lieutenant Edward Lee.
The National Fire Protection Association reports cooking is the leading cause, making up almost 50% of home fires. With heating, electrical, smoking and candles following behind. Also, they urge residents to keep up with this device that can save your life.
"Checking you smoke detectors regularly," said Chief Doug Foster. "Some smoke alarms, you purchase them and they last 10 years, you don't even have to check the battery. You just buy it and stick it on the wall. One a month check it and make sure that it works," said Lt. Lee.
Lieutenant Edward Lee urges family to not wait till its too late, make a plan now.
"Don't be reactive, be proactive. Create a family plan to where we want to meet. It could be a tree right outside the house. Take that extra minute or two, because that minute or two will save you couple thousand dollars or save you a life," said Lt. Lee.
