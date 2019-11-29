SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Thanksgiving has come and gone and now people are preparing for Christmas.
For anyone planning on getting a real Christmas tree this year, firefighters want to remind people how to properly maintain their tree.
Springfield Firefighter Bryce McCormick said a beautifully lit Christmas tree can burst into flames in a matter of minutes.
"If a Christmas tree does catch fire, it is normally a catastrophic fire," McCormick said. "It's going to quickly go from being just the Christmas tree to other contents in the room."
McCormick said the number one thing to remember is to make sure the tree is watered.
"Check it daily, and make sure there is water in there," McCormick said. "It should be watered every day."
According to McCormick, heat sources like candles or a fire place being too close to the tree cause one in every four Christmas tree fires.
"Any type of open flame, you want to make sure that tree is several feet away from it," McCormick said.
Another thing to be on the lookout for is electrical problems.
"You don't want to have a whole bunch of Christmas strands, like in 'Christmas Vacation', plugged in around the tree," McCormick said. "If you're using too many things plugged into one outlet, all of those are fire hazards."
For those who use an artificial tree, McCormick said they can pose dangers as well.
"They are coated with a fire retardant coating and over the years, that can break down," McCormick said. "A lot of them are made of plastic and once that coating wears down, it can have some of the same hazards."