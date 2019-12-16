SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters always stay busy, even on snow days, but something can delay their response time by crucial minutes — a snow-covered fire hydrant.
Springfield Firefighters Local 37 is reminding the public to keep those hydrants clear during the winter weather.
Firefighter Lance Miller said anyone who has a hydrant in their yard should clear a wide enough perimeter around the hydrant for firefighters to work.
"It could be extremely dangerous," Miller said. "If we need a hydrant, there's usually one every two or three blocks but if we've got a big snow, we might not have one to get the water we need."
According to Miller, not doing this simple task could greatly affect firefighters' response times.
"It could be several minutes," Miller said. "It could be up to five minutes if we have to dig that hydrant out, first identify where it is and make all our connections."
Miller said there should be a cleared, three foot space on all sides of the hydrant. There should also be a clear path from the hydrant to the street.
"It's something that doesn't take very long at all to do. If you're out doing your driveway or your sidewalks, it's a courtesy to the fire department, not only for your house but also for your neighbor's house," Miller said. There's probably 20 to 30 houses protected by each hydrant, if not more."