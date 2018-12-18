DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A bell-ringing competition between responded ended with firefighters winning.
At the end of “Gurneys, Guns and Hoses”, Decatur’s fire department had collected $5,690.57. That’s several thousand dollars higher than the second-place fisher, Decatur police, which collected $3,830.50. The fire department also won the 2017 competition.
Macon County firefighters, the Macon County Sheriff's Office and Decatur Ambulance also took part.
In total, the event ended with $18,494.04 collected on Dec. 14-15. The Salvation Army now has 84 percent of the $475,000 it hoped to raise.
“We want to say thank you to each group of first responders for the amazing amount of support this event brings to supporting the community and The Salvation Army,” said Salvation Army Director of Development and Community Relations Kyle Karsten. “To raise over $18,000 is truly remarkable. With the amount raised by our first responders, along with the dollars raised at the Red Kettle Dinner Gala Kick-Off Event Dec. 13, we were able to raise enough money to qualify for the $25,000 matching gift.”
Karsten thanked responders for the time they put in to help The Salvation Army raise money.