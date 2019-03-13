WITT, Ill. (WAND) - Local firefighters acted quickly to rescue a child who fell down a well.
The Witt Fire Department was called out to a rural address Tuesday evening.
Firefighters learned a parent was also in the water filled well with the child, about 15 feet below grade.
The WFD requested Hillbsoro Fire Department respond with their confined space rescue equipment.
The child was rescued from the well within minutes and placed in EMS care.
The WFD lowered a harnessed firefighter into the well to get the parent out.
Both are expected to make a full recovery.