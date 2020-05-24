DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters battled an early Sunday morning house fire.
The Decatur Fire Department responded to the 1400 Block of East Condit just after 4:27 a.m. Sunday.
The department reported first arriving crews found fire coming from a window of the house and a pregnant woman on the front porch roof.
The woman had escaped out of the second floor window because she was unable to make it downstairs due to smoke and heat conditions.
Firefighters rescued her and she was transported to a local hospital.
Crews brought the fire under control quickly and ventilated the home.
Firefighters had recently installed smoke detectors in the house and the woman reported waking up to the sound of the detectors.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. WAND News will update this story as more information arrives into the newsroom.
