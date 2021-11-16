PETERSBURG, Ill. (WAND)- The Petersburg Fire Department assisted Rural Fire with an active fire at PORTA High School, Tuesday morning.
According to PFD, the fire was contained to one room that was destroyed and heavy smoke had spread to a couple exterior rooms with little to no additional damage.
Authorities say Rural Fire extinguished the fire within minutes, and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Menard County Sheriff’s Department, Menard County EMS and Tallula Fire assisted and were all on scene.
At this time no further information is available.
