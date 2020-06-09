SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a garage fire on East Cook Street Monday evening.
Springfield Firefighters Local 37 Union reported on their Facebook page, the Springfield Fire Department rushed to a home at the intersection of South 11th and East Cook Streets around midnight to a report of a fire.
Crews reported seeing flames coming from the garage and moving towards the house.
There were no reported injuries as of 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. WAND News will update this story as more information arrives into the newsroom.
