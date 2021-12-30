ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - A fire destroyed a home in St. Joseph Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to a house on Aspen Court in St. Joseph just after 8:40 a.m.
WAND News was on scene as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. The roof was seen to be partially collapsed.
This is a developing story, this article will be updated as new information arrives.
