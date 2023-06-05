DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a kitchen fire Saturday.
Crews responded to a house in the 1300 block of N. Union at 11:06. Heavy smoke was coming from the front door.
It took them about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.
There were no reported injuries from the occupant or firefighters.
The occupant was cooking, and the fire started on the stove top and spread to the rest of the kitchen.
The Red Cross is helping the occupant.
