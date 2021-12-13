CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield Local 37 Professional Firefighters report they have been deployed for a mutual aid grain bin rescue.
Local 37 made a Facebook post early Monday morning regarding the MABAS-Illinois Division 48 Technical Rescue Team deployment.
At this time no further information has been provided.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
