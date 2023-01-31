SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37.
As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
