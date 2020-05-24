DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters battled an early Sunday morning house fire.
The Decatur Fire Department responded to the 1400 Block of East Condit just after 4:20 a.m. Sunday.
As of 6:20 a.m. crews were still on scene.
No word if there were any injuries. WAND News will update this story as more information arrives into the newsroom.
