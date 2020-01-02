RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A fire destroyed a Rantoul building New Year's Day.
According to Thomasboro Fire Protection District, they responded to the scene around 8 PM to TT Distribution Fasteners and Tool Sales on South Tanner Street.
Thomasboro Fire Protection District, Gifford Fire Protection District, Paxton Fire Department and Ludlow Fire assisted Rantoul firefighters.
On Tuesday, New Year's Eve, the Burger King on West Champaign Avenue caught fire.
Crews were called to the scene around 6 PM.
WAND News will update this story as more information arrives into the newsroom.