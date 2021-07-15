Large gas leak, Springfield

Photo: Springfield Firefighters Local 37 via Facebook 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are responding to a large gas leak in Springfield. 

Firefighters said the public should avoid the area of Walnut Street and Lawrence Avenue. Crews responded at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the scene with Ameren Illinois. 

More to come. 

