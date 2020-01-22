SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department said with changes in home-building, people now have less time to escape a house fire.
Captain Paul Byers said synthetic materials used to build new homes burn faster and hotter than the materials found in older homes.
"It's called light-weight construction," Byers said. "In an older home, it'd be a solid board and now, they've gone to what is called an engineered truss. It's a 2x2 on the top, 2x2 on the bottom and some kind of material in-between there."
According to Byers, furniture and fabrics inside the home can also contribute to a fire spreading.
"You used to have cotton, wood, wool, things like that," Byers said. "Now, you have man-made materials, (such as) plastics. The fabrics are made from oil, rayon, polyester, nylon."
Project Manager with Buraski Builders, Larry Fisher, said materials used in homes have changed over the years.
"We have insulation, which is fire retardant, and we use dry wall, which is a fire retardant," Fisher said. "My thought is, the newer homes are safer."
Fisher said he believes this because materials used in new homes have to be up to code.
"Those manufacturers have to follow certain regulations that make (homes) fire retardant," Fisher said. "We feel like we're getting better every year with new codes."
Byers said although this is true, these codes weren't around a few decades ago.
"They didn't have that 15 years ago (or) 20 years ago. Anything that was built in that era can contribute to that fire spread(ing)," Byers said. "They're trying to make it safer for occupants and firefighters."
According to Byers, even though newer homes can be more dangerous, he sees older homes catching fire more often.
"They don't have any early detection system," Byers said. "That is imperative to safety to have those smoke detectors, those carbon monoxide detectors in there."
Byers said a smoke detector is a person's very first line of defense and having one in a home is what could be the difference between life and death.
"There's no excuse. I mean we give them out," Byers said. "There's not a reason to not have a working, or several working, detectors in the house."