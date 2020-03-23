SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The past few weeks have been difficult for restaurants around the world who rely on their local community for support, but Springfield Firefighter's Local 37 are working hard to help in any way they can.
In a time where people are supposed to be isolated, Firefighter, Jeff Heubner, says Local 37 is focused on the community.
"We know that a lot of restaurants, throughout Springfield, are going through economic hardships right now," Heubner says.
According to Heubner, firefighters are focusing on what they can do to help the community, rather than what they can't.
"As firefighters, we love to interact with the public. Unfortunately right now, our Local 37 members can't do that," Heubner says. "We can continue to support local businesses, like our members have been doing and even getting out and just saying hi on curbside pickups."
Local 37 is asking restaurants to submit menu items they can order for carry-out. It's a way of helping restaurants who serve the community ... restaurants, like Chadito's Mexican-American Grill.
The owner of Chadito's, Chad Reese, says it's amazing to see community leaders coming out to support local business.
"When you think about how much the local fire department do for the local community already, it's just amazing they are coming out and doing this as well," Reese says.
Chadito's has also been doing their part to help give back to the community that has kept them going for 13 years.
"Chadito's has given almost 500 free kids meals out for school age children that need it," Reese says. "This is something I wanted to do for our local community for a long time. Unfortunately, it took what's going on, right now, in the world to push me to do that. It's brought this community together in a lot of ways."