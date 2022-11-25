CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign firefighters were on the scene of a vacant apartment fire this afternoon.
The 14 unit building, located at 1101 S Mattis, had smoke pouring from a second-floor apartment window. A release from CFD said that a passerby called the report in.
No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire has not been determined and investigators remained on the scene to conduct an investigation.
According to the Champaign Fire Department's official Twitter post the fire was, "quickly & professionally extinguished."
