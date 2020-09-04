SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Elizabeth Nelson of the Muscular Dystrophy Association said the Fill the Boot Campaign started more than 66 years ago.
"It started in Boston," Nelson said. "A father went to the Boston Firefighters and said, 'I need help for my kids,' and they literally took off their boots and went door to door to help raise money."
Decades later, the Fill the Boot Campaign is MDA's biggest fundraiser, annually raising around $23 million.
"We have over 1,500 departments that participate throughout the county," Nelson said.
On a typical Labor Day weekend, Ryan Sabo, President of Springfield Firefighters Local 37, said he would be out filling the boot.
"About ten years ago, we actually started filling the boot out on the streets," Sabo said. "We found that's been able to increase our donations and get more money for MDA."
This year, Sabo said the campaign will be done a little differently.
"Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, MDA and the International Association of Firefighters had to do what they call a virtual fill the boot," Sabo said.
Nelson said community members helping fill the boot is more important this year than ever before.
"The organization is expecting to be down over 60 percent over the last year, which is really devastating to our families," Nelson said.
Last year, the Springfield Fire Department had a record fundraising year, and Sabo said this year, leaders hope to continue helping children and families in the community.
"We raised over $25,000 to donate to MDA last year," Sabo said. "Everything we collect stays locally. It's just a continuation of what we do. It's born and bread in me to help people, and this is just another way to continue to help."
Anyone who would like to virtually donate to the Fill the Boot Campaign can visit MDA's website here.
