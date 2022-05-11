SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department and American Red Cross installed smoke detectors in homes across the city.
The initiative is part of a national Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign, which will install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 communities across the country in May. The Red Cross calculated more than 1,200 people have been saved by smoke alarms installed during the Sound the Alarm campaign.
"If we have installed 1 million smoke alarms and one life was saved, it was totally worth it," said Jamie Beaver, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross.
The program has been going for nearly 10 years. Captain James Price of the Springfield Fire Department has been with the program since it began in the city. He shared that during that time, leaders have installed more than 1,400 free smoke alarms in homes throughout the community.
"When they first started they thought it was going to be a five year program," he said. "It was so successful, they continued the program."
On Wednesday, Red Cross volunteers and firefighters gathered at the Salvation Army on Clear Lake Avenue. They gathered their smoke alarms and together went out into the community to install them and teach families about fire safety. The Springfield Fire Department said this is also a chance they can teach people about safe routes out of the house in case there is a fire.
"At two in the morning, people need to be able to hear the beep where they sleep and they need to be able to react," said Price.
For more information about Sound the Alarm or to get a free smoke detector, click here.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.