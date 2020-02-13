DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Temperatures across central Illinois will drop below freezing with wind chills dropping even lower over the next 24 hours.
It is why bundling up is more important than ever.
“It is frigid,” Milikin University student Nicolet Endean said. “It is cold.”
Endean spent the day walking back and forth from class, and it didn’t take her long to learn just how cold it was.
"I didn't bring the right shoes, but I got my gloves," Endean said.
In temperatures like Thursday's, body heat can escape easily without the right clothes.
"If you are not covered, you risk frostbite and if you're really not covered, you risk hypothermia which can have a really quick onset,” Decatur firefighter Craig Stevens said.
People lose most of our heat through their extremities. Things like the hands, the nose, the head and the department’s thermal imaging equipment showed that.
"Your hands are showing red,” Stevens said, pointing the equipment at reporter Chris Carter. “That is probably because you have on a thinner layer."
Anyone who is going outside should wear layers. Not doing so can put unexposed skin at risk of frostbite or hypothermia.
"If you have to go out in this weather, which I suggest you not go out, make sure that your hands are covered, your face is covered, your neck is covered, everything is covered,” Stevens said.