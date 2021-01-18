DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department responded to 11,115 alarms in 2020, according to Fire Chief Jeff Abbott.
In the monthly report on for the Decatur City Council meeting, Chief Abbott wrote there was an increase of 147 alarms over 2019.
As for structure fires, the department responded to 393, which was an increase of 60 over the previous years and the highest total in the last 10 years.
During June of 2020, Decatur firefighters responded to 11 structure fires in 48 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.