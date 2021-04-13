CHICAGO (WAND) - Chicago firefighters are no longer allowing dogs at firehouses after a firehouse dog attacked and killed a family's pet.
This happened over the weekend of April 10-11 at Engine 116, which is at 60th Street and Ashland Avenue in West Englewood. According to NBC Chicago, the firehouse dog escaped and killed a small dog when it was out on a walk with a person.
Acting Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said Monday that "any and all prior permissions for dogs in the fire stations or on fire apparatuses are hereby revoked" in a memo sent to members of the department.
Officials with the Chicago Fire Department plan to check with firehouses and make sure dogs are removed.
