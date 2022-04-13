DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters responded to two fires, including one they are calling suspicious, on Wednesday.
Crews responded to the first fire at about 5:50 a.m. in the 100 block of N. Beard St. The fire, which occurred in a vacant house, is considered suspicious.
Flames destroyed the building, which is considered a total loss. The fire was mostly in the second floor and attic. Excavators were called to tear down the structure. There were no reported injuries.
The second fire occurred at about 9:47 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Seminary St. The homeowner wasn't home at the start of the fire, but came home to find smoke coming from the east end of the residence.
The homeowner was treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene of the fire. Two firefighters were injured. They were treated at a local hospital and released.
The cause of the Seminary Street fire is accidental, responders said. The house is a total loss.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.