RIO DE JANEIRO (WAND) – A record level of fires in Brazil’s Amazon have been linked to an increase in deforestation. The recent fires have sparked a social media campaign calling for people to #prayforamazonia.
So far this year there have been 74,155 wildfires, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research. The federal agency has been monitoring the situation, say this is a 84 percent increase from last year.
Satellite images from NASA showed several fires burning in the states of Rondônia, Amazonas, Pará, and Mato Grosso from Aug. 11 and 13.
According to the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM), the fires are linked to an increase in deforestation. The institute’s science director, Ane Alencar, noted Tuesday in an article on the organization's website a common but illegal deforestation tactic where fire is used to “clear” an area of the forest.
“There is no natural fire in the Amazon. What is there are people who practice burning, which can worsen and turn fires in the dry season,” Alencar told NBC News. “Even in a less severe drought than in 2016, when we suffered from a very strong El Niño, the risk of fire escaping is high.”
Smoke from the flames has reached the Atlantic Coast of South America and crept into the extremely populous city of Sao Paulo, according to the European Union's Earth Observation Programme.
IPAM warned of public health risks to cities near the flames. They say it could trigger respiratory problems.
Social media users concerned over the long-term environmental consequences of deforestation and fires in the Amazon region began the online campaign #prayforamazonia to bring awareness to the issue.
“I'm only finding out now that the Amazon Rainforest has been burning for a while and it's so large it can be seen from space, sadly I have not seen much coverage on this, it's heartbreaking, hoping to bring more attention to it #prayforamazonia,” one user wrote.
The Associated Press and NBC News contributed to this report.