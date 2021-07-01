Fireworks in Central Illinois

(WAND)- With the upcoming holiday weekend, see what 4th of July events are near you. 

4th of July Celebration with River Bottom Nightmare Band & Jonny Vodka

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Sunday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. 

Rock The Dock 2021

Lake Springfield Marina

July 2, 6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Stars, Stripes & Shelbyville

Lake Shelbyville

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. 

Mt. Zion Blue Ribbon

Fletcher Park 

Saturday, 5 p.m.

Red, White & Blue Glow Golf

Overlook Adventure Park

Saturday, 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. 

Coles County Fireworks

Coles County Memorial Airport

Sunday, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. 

Bethany Celebration

Crowder Park 

More here: https://bit.ly/3huRZRk

Decatur Fireworks

Nelson Park 

Dusk, July 4 

