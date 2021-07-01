(WAND)- With the upcoming holiday weekend, see what 4th of July events are near you.
4th of July Celebration with River Bottom Nightmare Band & Jonny Vodka
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Sunday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Rock The Dock 2021
Lake Springfield Marina
July 2, 6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Stars, Stripes & Shelbyville
Lake Shelbyville
Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Mt. Zion Blue Ribbon
Fletcher Park
Saturday, 5 p.m.
Red, White & Blue Glow Golf
Overlook Adventure Park
Saturday, 9 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Coles County Fireworks
Coles County Memorial Airport
Sunday, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Bethany Celebration
Crowder Park
More here: https://bit.ly/3huRZRk
Decatur Fireworks
Nelson Park
Dusk, July 4
