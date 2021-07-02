DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The holidays aren't the same for Jera Gentry and Janet 'CoCo' Hill.
The Decatur mothers would not be having a conversation about PTSD or anxiety with WAND a few years ago. Instead, they would be spending the Fourth of July weekend with their sons Ashton Gray and Suave Turner.
"Suave would be out there with his girls," Hill chuckled. "He would be the fire cracker lighter."
Gray was shot and killed in 2018. The same happened to Turner in 2019. To Gentry and Hill, fireworks can sound like gunshots and it is a reminder of what happened to their children.
"I jump," Gentry explained. "First thing I do is jump and then I go right into having anxiety. I'm like 'OK, that's a firework', and then I have to calm myself down."
"I'm nervous. I'm up looking around and jumping," Hill added. "You know? It makes you paranoid."
The mothers are staying home for the holiday weekend.
- If fireworks are a trigger to one's trauma, experts suggest people take slow breathes for five to 10 minutes. It should help de-escalate the anxiety.
- Focus on something in the room. Take note of all the visible objects and call it out.
- If one plans on lighting fireworks, communicate with the neighbor. Let them know how long it will last so they can be prepared.
"Even though I didn't see my son get shot, I know it was gun violence that killed my son," Gentry said.
Hill said the deaths of their sons turn them into "somebody different". Ashton and Suave's mother are not saying do not have fun. However, they want central Illinoisans to think about the mothers and fathers who have experienced a similar loss.
