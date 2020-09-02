SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The public is invited to celebrate Lake Shelbyville's 50th Anniversary with an upcoming fireworks display.
The fireworks will be launched at dusk on Sept. 12 from Ramp Point, which is in the Dam West Recreation Area. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce announced this fireworks show.
Leaders said the best locations to view the fireworks include Dam West Recreation Area, Dam East Recreation Area, Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, on top of the Lake Shelbyville Dam and Dam West Overlook.
At 8 p.m. on the night of the show, authorities will close Dam Road to traffic from the 9th Street intersection to Dam East. The closure will be active before and during the show.
Parking is limited. Alternative parking locations include the Spillway Recreation Area, Forest Park and the Dam West High Water Boat Ramp. A press release said those who park at the high water ramp can access the General Dacey Trail to walk to Dam West.
Spectators are asked to practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public is also reminded outside fireworks of any kind are not allowed on government property. Offenders will face a citation if caught with fireworks.
More information can be found by calling the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at (217)774-3951 or the Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce at (217)774-2221.
