SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The first Illinois vaccine lottery jackpot winner is from the Chicago area, the state announced.
Illinois announced one $1 million cash prize winner and three winners of $150,000 scholarships. The scholarships are going to recipients in DeKalb County, suburban Cook County and Chicago.
“Getting vaccinated is your shot to save lives and win big,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Especially with more dangerous variants spreading, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. I’m excited we’re able to offer enticing prizes to reward residents for getting the shot.”
“With 10 million additional reasons to get a COVID-19 vaccine, we hope to increase the number of Illinoisans who make the importance choice to secure the best protection against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We are seeing an increase in the test positivity rate in Illinois. With the more contagious Delta variant circulating, we need more people to be fully vaccinated to better control this pandemic.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health will notify winners by phone or email starting Thursday afternoon. Illinoisans from winning cities and counties should keep phones on and check emails regularly to learn if they win. IDPH will call from (312)814-3524 or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.
Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send an authorization form to IDPH to accept prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process.
Click here to see the vaccine lottery schedule.
