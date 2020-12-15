(WAND) - Our first accumulating snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois.
Low pressure coming out of the southern Plains will bring thickening clouds this afternoon and snow will break out overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Along with the snow, breezy conditions will produce blowing snow and reduced visibilities.
Accumulations will range from a dusting to an inch north and west from Watseka to Lincoln and from Springfield to Decatur and Champaign.
Heavier snow, an inch or two, is possible from Danville to Paris to Effingham.
While this will make Wednesday morning's commute tricky, the snow will melt away later Wednesday or Thursday!
Our last widespread accumulating snow across Central Illinois was March 22, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.