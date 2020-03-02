ILLINOIS (WAND) – A retired Illinois Supreme Court justice passed away Monday at the age of 86.
Justice Charles. E. Freeman, who served in the state’s highest court from 1990 to 2018, was the first African-American person to be on the court and serve as chief justice. Chief Justice Anne M. Burke referred to Freeman as a “trailblazer” who held those positions “with dignity and integrity”, as someone who served the court with skill as an accomplished jurist for nearly 30 years, and as a “devoted family man” to Marylee, the love of his life, for over 50 years.
“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of Justice Charles E. Freeman. Charles and I had been acquaintances for several decades before I joined the court, having often attended many of the same social events,” Burke said. “However, we became close friends once we became colleagues and I considered Charles to be my mentor. He was a gentleman and a truly gracious individual. I never heard him say an unkind word about anyone. He was a consensus builder and treated everyone equally and with respect.”
Freeman descended from slaves freed by Quakers before the Civil War. He was born on Dec. 12, 1933 in Richmond, Va. His educational background included a bachelor of arts from Virginia Union University in 1954 and a Juris Doctor from John Marshall Law School in 1962.
Freeman’s professional career included, but was not limited to, time as an Illinois assistant attorney general, Cook County assistant state’s attorney and assistant attorney for the County Board of Election Commissioners. He served for 10 years on the Cook County Circuit Court after his election to that position in 1976 and was elected to the First District Appellate Court in 1986.
“It is a very sad day. When Justice Freeman retired, we lost his incredible institutional knowledge about the workings of the court,” Justice Thomas L. Kilbride said. “He really left his mark with a vast array of legal writings – both majority and dissent.”
Freeman is survived by his son, Kevin Freeman, grandchildren Syke Marie Freeman and Miles Charles Freeman, and his brother, James Freeman of Richmond, Va.