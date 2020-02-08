(WAND) - A U.S citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died in China in what appears to be the first death of an American from the virus.
China's National Health Commission said that as of Saturday there had been 722 deaths from the virus in the mainland.
More than 34,500 cases have been confirmed in mainland China as of Saturday morning, the health commission said.
Twelve people in the U.S. have been confirmed to have the virus, but some of them have been released from the hospital, including the Chicago couple who are now home.